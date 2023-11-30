Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,611,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,937,131. The stock has a market cap of $404.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

