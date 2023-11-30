Feedback (LON:FDBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.00

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91), with a volume of 5085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.91).

Feedback Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -327.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.81.

Insider Activity at Feedback

In related news, insider Annemijn Eschauzier sold 5,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,710 ($110.02), for a total transaction of £472,256.20 ($596,509.03). 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

