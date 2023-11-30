First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBMS. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

FBMS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 135,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,788. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $797.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 50.7% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 842,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 283,354 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 217.8% in the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 391,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 268,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 186,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 160,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

