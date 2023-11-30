First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$16.00 price target from BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.59 target price on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.80.

Shares of FCR.UN traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,370. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.07. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.16.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

