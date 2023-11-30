First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Down 3.6%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 695,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 472,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.22.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

