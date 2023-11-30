First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Trading Up 1.2%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 6,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 29,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

