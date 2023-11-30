First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FIF opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

