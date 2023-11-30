First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
