First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

