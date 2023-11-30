First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $11.34 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

