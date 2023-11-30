First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $11.34 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Marketbeat’s AI-powered tools for investors
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- As Dollar Tree Goes, So Goes the Consumer?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.