First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FCT opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
