First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCT opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 197,090 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

