First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
