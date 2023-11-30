First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,682,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the previous session’s volume of 441,684 shares.The stock last traded at $24.24 and had previously closed at $24.22.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

