Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
FLXS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 9,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
