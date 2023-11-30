Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

FLXS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 9,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

