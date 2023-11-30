Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLNC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 1,908,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.66.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.