Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.52

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.52 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 97.10 ($1.23). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.23), with a volume of 287,399 shares traded.

Foresight Solar Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 70.04. The company has a market cap of £578.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3,243.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.97.

Foresight Solar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Foresight Solar’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26,666.67%.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

