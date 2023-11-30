Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at TD Securities

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Shares of FNV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.82. The company had a trading volume of 564,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,769. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $112.40 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

