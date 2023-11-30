Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.49. 703,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,924. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $385.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,776 shares of company stock worth $203,324,851. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.