Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,044. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

