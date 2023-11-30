Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $151.27. The company had a trading volume of 914,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,364. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

