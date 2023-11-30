Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.79. 2,919,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,492. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $172.56 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

