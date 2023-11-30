Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $609.77. 1,147,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

