Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.69. The company had a trading volume of 972,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,511. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

