Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,346,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,565,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $240.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

