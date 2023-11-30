Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Furukawa Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FUWAY remained flat at $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Furukawa Electric has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.65.
About Furukawa Electric
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Furukawa Electric
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.