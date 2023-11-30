Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Furukawa Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FUWAY remained flat at $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Furukawa Electric has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

