Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Galenfeha shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

Galenfeha Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

