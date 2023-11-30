GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.99

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $4.91. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 98,298 shares trading hands.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 267,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.