GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.99

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $4.91. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 98,298 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
