Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $150.13 million and $282,863.92 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 150,246,564 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

