genedrive (LON:GDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 6.02 ($0.08), with a volume of 7655662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.10).

genedrive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

