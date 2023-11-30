Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.73

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.73 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 74.30 ($0.94). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 75.20 ($0.95), with a volume of 967,492 shares trading hands.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The company has a market cap of £201.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tolga Bilgin acquired 2,976,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £2,470,700.01 ($3,120,752.82). Corporate insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

