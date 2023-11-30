General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 2.5% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $3,879,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,020,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.91. 1,404,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

