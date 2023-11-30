George Kaiser Family Foundation Sells 614 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

George Kaiser Family Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.19 on Thursday, reaching $609.20. 957,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $628.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

