GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
GOVXW remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.35.
About GeoVax Labs
