GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GOVXW remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.35.

About GeoVax Labs

geovax labs, inc., (otcqb: govx) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using our modified vaccinia ankara – virus-like particle (mva-vlp) vaccine platform. our development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against hiv, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (ebola, sudan, marburg, and lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic hepatitis b infections and cancers.

