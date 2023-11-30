Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 73,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

