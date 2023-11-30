GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Trading Up 3.9%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

GlassBridge Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc in February 2017.

