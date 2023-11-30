Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.05. 10,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 51,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Global Internet of People Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Internet of People Company Profile

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

