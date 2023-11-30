Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy Sells 514 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $2,202,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $867,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $5,010,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $3,187,000.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.