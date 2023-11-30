Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
