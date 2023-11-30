Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,324 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.4% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Dollar General worth $48,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 955,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,093. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $255.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.