Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 9,218 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.90.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $412.88. 447,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.62 and its 200-day moving average is $385.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

