Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,524 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CARR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,675. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

