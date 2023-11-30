Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,643 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 510,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,730. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,921. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

