Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 995.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after acquiring an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after purchasing an additional 596,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $275.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,358. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

