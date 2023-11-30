Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $18.18 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.62. 10,259,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,603,949. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

