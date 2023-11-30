Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $20.58 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,257 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.6% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 892.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.27. The stock had a trading volume of 838,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

