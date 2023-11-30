Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 23,858 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Motors by 47.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 116,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in General Motors by 722.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 745,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 654,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.79. 19,195,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,957,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.