Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in November

Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS GMGMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 18,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,696. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

