Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in November

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS GMGMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 18,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,696. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile
