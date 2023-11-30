Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading Down 7.4%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

