Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,922,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 774,004 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.66.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grifols by 106.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
