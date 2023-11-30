Grin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,181.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00184319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.36 or 0.00585002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00447253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00123501 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

