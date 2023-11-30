Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GRIN opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.016 dividend. This represents a yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

